Lansing Street Advisors Takes $255,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of URA stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

