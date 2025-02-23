Lansing Street Advisors Takes $241,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 979 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in SAP by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in SAP by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

SAP opened at $282.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.45. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $293.70.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

