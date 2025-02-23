Lansing Street Advisors Sells 13,304 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

NASDAQ VCRB opened at $76.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

