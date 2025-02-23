Lansing Street Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Lansing Street Advisors lessened its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors owned 0.10% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 248,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 84,273 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 59,025 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 207,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 149,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 75,659 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PPH opened at $91.26 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $84.48 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

