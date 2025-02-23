Lansing Street Advisors Has $2.97 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lansing Street Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $602.87 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.94. The firm has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

