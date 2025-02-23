Lansing Street Advisors Buys 1,787 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,012.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 175,320 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

