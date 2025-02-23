Lansing Street Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $416.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.