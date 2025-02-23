Lansing Street Advisors Boosts Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in MasTec were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 979.0% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 61,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 55,363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,530,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,159,310. The trade was a 6.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080,300. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $126.35 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.80 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 112.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.84.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

