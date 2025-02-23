Lansing Street Advisors Acquires New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Cintas by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average of $208.23. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.15 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

