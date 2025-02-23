Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 878.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 251,534 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.04.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.