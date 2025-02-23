KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $577,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 125.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after buying an additional 1,123,670 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,676,000 after buying an additional 546,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2735 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

