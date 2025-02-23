Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 563 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IFF opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.