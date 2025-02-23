Kintegral Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $874.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $828.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $801.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $847.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.28.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

