Kintegral Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,303,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,266,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 111,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $2,054,398.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,091.56. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,600. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $161.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $161.02 and a one year high of $203.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

