Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,315 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 638,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 385,161 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,127,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,600,000 after purchasing an additional 49,328 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KGC opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

