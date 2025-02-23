Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $38,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $6,161,276. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $452.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $431.92 and a 200-day moving average of $452.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.