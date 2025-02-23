Kelli Keough Sells 9,185 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12.

On Monday, December 23rd, Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $138,969.26.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

