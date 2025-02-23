Kelli Keough Sells 9,185 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $138,969.26.
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SOFI opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
