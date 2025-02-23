Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as high as $7.85. Kamada shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 147,183 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Kamada Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $428.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Kamada by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Kamada by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

