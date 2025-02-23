Jpmorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLO) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Jpmorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.67 and last traded at $61.74. 42,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 128,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

Jpmorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88.

Jpmorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

