JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,331 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

JEPI opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.