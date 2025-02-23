John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.34. John Wood Group shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 6,700 shares trading hands.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

