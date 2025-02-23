Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and traded as high as $41.95. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 2,367 shares traded.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

