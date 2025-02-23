JBR Co Financial Management Inc Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. OGE Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,425,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,433,000 after buying an additional 40,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,087,000 after buying an additional 265,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,762,000 after buying an additional 168,323 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $45.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

