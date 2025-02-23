JBR Co Financial Management Inc Buys 680 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $179.61 billion, a PE ratio of 111.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.