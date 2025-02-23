James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.73 ($4.18) and traded as high as GBX 349 ($4.41). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 345 ($4.36), with a volume of 18,665 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of James Fisher and Sons to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.74) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 375 ($4.74) to GBX 400 ($5.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on James Fisher and Sons
James Fisher and Sons Price Performance
James Fisher and Sons Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than James Fisher and Sons
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.