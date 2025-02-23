James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.73 ($4.18) and traded as high as GBX 349 ($4.41). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 345 ($4.36), with a volume of 18,665 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of James Fisher and Sons to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.74) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons from GBX 375 ($4.74) to GBX 400 ($5.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

James Fisher and Sons Price Performance

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 330.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.53. The stock has a market cap of £175.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.64.

