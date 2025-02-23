iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Wealthgarden F.S. LLC

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $161.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.82. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

