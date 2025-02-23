iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.3% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,921.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,995,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,232,000 after buying an additional 9,829,412 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 274,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,106,000 after buying an additional 241,586 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,701,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,771,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $96.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $104.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.64.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

