iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises 0.6% of Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,288,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 331.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after purchasing an additional 326,233 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 379,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,271.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 219,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IYH stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

