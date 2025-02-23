iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Lifted by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

OEF stock opened at $294.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.70 and a 200 day moving average of $283.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.95 and a 52 week high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

