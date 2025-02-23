iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by MB Generational Wealth LLC

MB Generational Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 903.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $182.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.78 and a 200-day moving average of $179.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

