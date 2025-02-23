iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,426,000 after acquiring an additional 91,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,542,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,871,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $93.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.08. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

