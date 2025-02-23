iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 598,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 163,615 shares.The stock last traded at $34.09 and had previously closed at $35.30.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
