iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RINGGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 598,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the previous session’s volume of 163,615 shares.The stock last traded at $34.09 and had previously closed at $35.30.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RING. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

