iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Verger Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 224,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

