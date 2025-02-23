iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Cut by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.8% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $26,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 330,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,121,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 259,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.