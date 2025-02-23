iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $31.27. 5,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.
iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.
