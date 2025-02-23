iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $31.27. 5,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF

iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF ( NYSEARCA:IVVM ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 1.61% of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (IVVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a 5% buffer against losses, over each calendar quarter. The actively managed fund holds a bundle of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF flex options.

