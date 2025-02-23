iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,069,000 after buying an additional 271,626 shares during the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,212,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 74,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,135,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

