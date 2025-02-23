iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,479,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 339,637 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 304,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.02 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.75.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.