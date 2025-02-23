iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $68,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.28. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

