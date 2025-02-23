iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.9% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 239,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,460 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

