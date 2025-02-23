iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class (TSE:FIE) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class (TSE:FIE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.26. Approximately 143,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 135,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.31.

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF Common Class Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.02.

