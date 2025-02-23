iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $101.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.03. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

