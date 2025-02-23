iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHY opened at $82.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

