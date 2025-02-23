Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lessened its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for approximately 0.5% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $175.90 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $167.27 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.64 and a 200-day moving average of $194.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several research firms have commented on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ferguson from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

