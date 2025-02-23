Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:ISDB)

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
BATS ISDB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.