Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Declares Dividend of $0.03 (BATS:IVRA)

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. 3,533 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.01.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile
