Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Howard Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 19.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Invesco QQQ worth $1,524,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after acquiring an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 381,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,820,000 after acquiring an additional 201,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201,597 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $526.08 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $523.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

