Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Shares Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.43. 11,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 17,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.

Get Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.