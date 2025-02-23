Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1372 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

BATS HIYS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.54. 810 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

About Invesco High Yield Select ETF

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

