Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1372 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
BATS HIYS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.54. 810 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.
About Invesco High Yield Select ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Select ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.