Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.76 and traded as high as $11.12. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 43,258 shares trading hands.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 255,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 103,126 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

