Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.76 and traded as high as $11.12. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 43,258 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
