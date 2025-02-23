Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 41,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $591.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $210.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.